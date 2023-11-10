MP: Denied Copter, Uma Refuses To Address Public Meetings

Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti was to go to Raisen and Surkhi to campaign for BJP candidates on Thursday.

Because her name is not on the list of star campaigners, she had to go to those places with some star campaigner.

Star campaigner Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the venue by a helicopter, but Uma could not go with her, so she addressed the meeting at Surkhi over the phone.

After this incident, Uma again refused to address any public rally for the party.

Uma tweeted that she was undergoing treatment in Jhansi, so though she was invited to address the rally, she could not reach the venue.

The candidates informed the party men everywhere that Uma would address the meetings.

She tweeted she had addressed the rally over the phone; else, the party would have suffered.

Uma tweeted that she would not address any rally after the incident, and that she would reach her village on November 17 to cast vote.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)