MP: Datia Administration Bulldozes Illegal Dhaba Built At NH 44 After Death Of Two Youth (WATCH)

MP: Datia Administration Bulldozes Illegal Dhaba Built At NH 44 After Two Youth Lost Their Lives | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Datia police bulldozed an illegal dhaba located near NH 44 on Sunday after two persons lost their lives in an open firing that took place at the same place four days ago. Earlier, angered, the family members of the two deceased blocked the intersection in the district on Sunday demanding immediate arrest of all the accused.

Acting on the situation, the police reached the demonstration spot and assured the family members of appropriate actions. Also, the Barauni police razed the illegally built dhaba built on NH 44 to make sure no such incident takes place in future.

Regarding this entire matter, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said that the youth among whom the firing took place have criminal characters. An FIR has been registered against five people in the case.

Four accused have been detained and one is still absconding. Police have declared a reward on the accused and are actively searching for him. According to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, a plan has been prepared to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Earlier on Wednesday night, some people eating at a dhaba located near National Highway 44 got indulged in a dispute over payment of cigarettes through QR code. The matter escalated so much that a fire was opened at the spot.

About 5 people were injured in the incident. One youth lost his life on Wednesday while the other injured youth died while undergoing treatment in Jhansi hospital. Angry family members blocked the Datia intersection demanding action against the accused. The police are alert in this whole matter and are also scanning the old records of those who instigate fights.