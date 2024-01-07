 Madhya Pradesh: Angered Workers Open Fire After Being Kicked-Out From Job Outside Sugar Mill In Datia; FIR Registered
Madhya Pradesh: Angered Workers Open Fire After Being Kicked-Out From Job Outside Sugar Mill In Datia; FIR Registered

It is also alleged that the miscreants gave death threats to the employer and assaulted a person posted at the mill before running away.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Angered Workers Open Fire After Being Kicked-Out From Job Outside Sugar Mill In Datia; FIR Registered | representational pic/ Pikrepo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Upset from being terminated from the job, some the ex-workers opened fire outside a sugar mill in Datia. The matter took place in Erai village of Barauni area of Datia on Saturday evening, after which an FIR was registered, the police said. 

It is also alleged that the miscreants gave death threats to the employer and assaulted a person posted at the mill before running away. However, the incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the area. 

According to information, some workers were fired on Saturday from Dollex Sugar Mill in Erai village of Barauni area. Angered by this, they brought weapons to the mill on Saturday evening. They also thrashed Pushpendra Gurjar posted in the mill. After this, they opened fire in the air and threatened to kill them and ran away.

SDOP assures accused will be arrested soon

Barauni SDOP Vinayak Shukla said that some people of Pal community were fired from their jobs. For this reason they opened fire. The incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed outside the mill. On the basis of the footage, a case has been registered. The accused will be arrested soon.

On the complaint of Pushpendra Gurjar, the police have registered an FIR against Neeraj Pal, Sonu Pal, Gajendra Pal and Narendra Pal who are residents of Erai. All the accused are currently absconding. Pushpendra said that he has also applied for security at Barauni police station.

