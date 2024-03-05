MP: Dalit Girl Abducted On Pretext Of Lift, Raped For 2 Days In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit girl, while returning from college, was abducted by a youth from her village on pretext of giving her lift to home in Gwalior. The accused took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped for her two days, the police said on Tuesday. When the student protested, the accused left her at a deserted place and ran away. The accused was arrested after the victim’s family registered a case with the police.

According to information, the victim is 20-years-old and studies at government girls college. Two days ago, she had set out to go to her village after completing her studies in college when suddenly a young man named Shyam from her own village arrived in a Scorpio car. Shyam offered to drop the girl home to which the girl agreed. Instead of taking her home, the accused abducted the girl and took her to a room where he held her hostage and raped her for two days.

After the girl’s repeated protests, the accused ran away leaving her on the deserted road in front of Jhansi Road police station threatening to kill her brother and abduct her sister as well. The victim then reached home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. The parents took her to the Kampu police station and registered a case against the accused.

Accused arrested

Medical examination of the victim was also done and along with registering an FIR on the complaint of the student, teams were sent to arrest the accused.

CSP Ashok Jadaun said that the accused was arrested late on Monday night under various sections including kidnapping, hostage taking and rape. Right now the victim is also being counseled and interrogated.