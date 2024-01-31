MP: Dad Implicated In False Rape Case By Daughter; Gets Acquitted 12 Yrs & A Confession Later

MP High Court | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man serving life term on the charges of raping his minor daughter was released after 12 years as the ‘victim’ confessed to filing a false case against her father under the influence of her lover. The Madhya Pradesh High Court canceled the decision of Bhopal court under which the father was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his daughter.

The High Court made it clear in its decision that the prosecution has completely failed to establish its case on merits and acquitted the man of all charges.

On March 21, 2012, a 15-year-old girl had filed a rape complaint against her father, a Bhopal resident. After hearing and investigation of the case, in February 2014, the Sessions Court had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

However, later, the minor victim herself confessed in the court that she had filed a complaint against her father after being deceived by her lover as the father had caught both of them in an objectionable condition.

Victim changed her statement several times

Advocate Vivek Aggarwal appeared on behalf of the appellant. He argued that the victim changed her statements several times. Even in the MLC report, there was no mention of forced atrocities. Apart from this, the victim herself said in her statement that her father had seen her with her lover and threatened her, hence she lodged a report. After the hearing, the High Court accepted the appeal and cancelled the decision of the Sessions Court.