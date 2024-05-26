MP: Cyber Cell Issues Advisory Reagrding Voice-Changing Apps After & Girls Raped In Sidhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after three men were arrested in Sidhi for changing their voice by means of application and calling seven college girls to a deserted location to rape them, the state cyber cell has issued advisory in this regard. The advisory stated that scores of such applications, laced with the feature to change the original voice of any person, are available on play store and Apple store.

The advisory further stated that fraudsters have been impersonating women, children and have been targeting people to commit serious crimes with them. In some cases, even money is demanded from target persons, it added. The MP State cyber cell has listed a number of precautions, which people should follow to avoid frauds.

They include not believing in calls received from unknown numbers, which offer benefits under government schemes. Additionally, if the caller asks one to come to a deserted place, refrain from going there or take someone along. It further advised that such calls, if received, should be brought to cognisance of the family members and friends. It suggested that if an acquaintance calls you from an unknown number, call him/her on their actual number to verify their identity.

‘BHEL’s Focus On Green Hydrogen For Long Term Energy Storage’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BHEL executive director SM Ramanathan said BHEL’s focus was on Green Hydrogen Mission for long-duration storage of renewable energy, replacement of fossil fuels in industry. Green hydrogen is considered a promising alternative for enabling this transition, he added. “BHEL, Bhopal, has switched over from Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to Pump Storage Schemes (PSS) for energy storage. BESS has 15% to 20% efficiency while PSS has 80% efficiency,” Ramanathan told media persons here on Saturday.

He further said, “BHEL will supply batteries in 80 Vande Bharat Trains for manufacturing-cum-maintenance of Vande Bharat Trains for 35 years. It is challenging for BHEL to maintain for next 35 years.” BHEL ED further said, “ BHEL has turn over Rs 3403cr in 2023-24 and it is 15% higher than 2022-23 in which it had Rs 2,968 cr. BHEL has target of 26% hike in turn over in 2024-25 with Rs 4275cr. BHEL has order of Rs 77,907 crore at present.”