 MP: Cops turn baraatis as inter-caste couple takes vows in Panna
Lovers recited all the matter to Police Officer Sudhir Begi, who later decided to get both of them married in the police station itself.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Witness this unique wedding in Panna where the police station was decorated as a mandap and the cops dressed baraatis as an inter-caste couple took vows with each other on Saturday.

Raipur police station in-charge Shudhir Begi informed that both 21-year-old groom Shalaj and 18-year-old bride Shristi, are resident of Raipur village of Madhya Pradesh and were in love with each other for last two year. However, despite series of attempts to convince their families for marriage, they did not agree due to different castes. Later, both the families chucked the two out of the house.

As per report of Aaj Tak, on Saturday, lovers reached police station and sought for help from the police. As both of them were adults and wanted to get married, police called the social workers and villagers to the Chandi mandir located in the police station premisses were lovers got married according to Hindu rituals and mantra chanting in the presence of all of them.

At last, both of them received blessing of police officers for their happy life.

