MP: Cops Get Tips On How To Arrest Crimes Against Women, Kids

Chhartarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi has held a meeting with the officials of his department on how to arrest incidents of crime against women and children.

In-charge of woman police station and research officer were also present at the meeting held at the police line conference hall on Thursday.

Sanghi told the officials concerned about how handle the crimes against women and children with sensitivity and work out the case as quickly as possible.

He appealed to the officials to raise awareness among men and women about such crimes, so that those incidents are brought under control.

The policemen should treat the victims of such crimes with sympathy and follow the rules at the time of medical examination, Sanghi said.

Sanghi also issued directives about how deal with the cyber crimes related to women and raise awareness about it by organizing events in schools colleges and at various squares.

Training In Laws Imparted

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh, district prosecution officer Pravesh Ahirwar and ASP of women’s crime department Indraj Singh were present at the conference.

They informed the audience about how to treat crimes against women and how to deal with a victim.