MP Cop Found Hanging Inside Police Outpost In Chhatarpur, Mental Stress Suspected |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cop allegedly hanged himself inside the police outpost in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, as reported on Friday.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Tarun Gandharak, a resident of Sagar district. He was estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old and was posted as a head constable at Naugaon police station located at the bus stand.

The tragedy came to light when the body of the constable was discovered hanging from a noose inside the outpost premises. The discovery triggered chaos and concern within the police department.

FP Photo

Investigation on

Sources said the incident is believed to have occurred late on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Under suspicious circumstances, Gandharak allegedly died by suicide inside the outpost where he was on duty.

Soon after receiving information, senior police officials along with local police teams rushed to the spot.

The outpost was sealed, and a detailed investigation was initiated. The body was taken into custody and later sent for postmortem examination.

In the preliminary investigation, mental stress is being cited as a possible reason behind him taking the extreme step.

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The Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) also stated that the constable had been under stress for some time, which may have led to the incident.

However, officials clarified that all possible angles are being thoroughly examined.

The incident has left the police department in shock, with a wave of grief among fellow personnel.

Locals in the area are also discussing the incident, expressing concern over the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Further investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.