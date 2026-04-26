29-Year-Old Traffic Cop Selected For Delhi Police Ends Life By Hanging Himself In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old traffic police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the Malharganj police station area. The incident came to light on Saturday morning when colleagues and neighbours found him hanging.

The police identified the deceased as Ankit Tomar, a native of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. He resided in police quarters located in the Chouthi Paltan area. Tomar was posted in the traffic department and was performing clerical duties at the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hindu Singh Muwel.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sumit Kerketta stated that the police recovered no suicide note from the room, leaving the motive behind the extreme step unclear. Preliminary investigations revealed that the Delhi Police recently selected Tomar for a post. He expected to join his new posting within the next three to four months.

Colleagues told police that Tomar had returned home around 10 pm on Friday after completing his shift.

Upon receiving the information, senior police officials and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrived at the scene to collect evidence. Police seized the mobile phone of Tomar for digital forensic analysis to check for recent calls or messages that might explain his distress.

The uncle and other relatives of Tomar arrived in Indore on Saturday. Authorities handed over the body to them after the autopsy examination.