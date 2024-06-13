MP Cop Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands ₹40 Lakh Ransom From Wife In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An amusing incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, where a cop allegedly planned his own kidnapping and demanded Rs 40 lakh from his wife. His wife was shocked when police traced him at his uncle’s place. The policeman, Shivshankar Rawat, even called from a new number to make the ransom demand. The police traced his mobile location to Karauli, where they found him sleeping in a house near the bus stand.

According to information, on wednesday afternoon, a woman named Laxmi Rawat reached Sabalgarh police station, claiming to be the wife of Shivshankar Rawat, a constable at Nirar police station. Laxmi, crying, reported that her husband had been kidnapped and the kidnappers were demanding Rs 40 lakh to release him, threatening to send his body in pieces if the ransom wasn't paid.

Initially, the police believed it to be a genuine kidnapping case. They traced the constable's mobile location and reached Karauli. There, they found the constable sleeping in a house owned by his uncle, along with a friend. The police seized the mobile used for the ransom call and discovered that it belonged to Shivshankar Rawat. It was revealed that Shivshankar and his friend had changed their voices to demand the ransom from Laxmi.

According to information by other police officers, Shivshankar Rawat had taken a three-day leave from his department to attend a wedding in Karauli, Rajasthan.

During this time, he called his wife and fabricated the kidnapping story. The news of the supposed kidnapping caused a stir in the police department.