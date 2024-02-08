MP: Congress Workers Stage Protest, Perform Symbolic 'Tarpana' After Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Joins BJP (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After Jabalpur Congress City President and Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh joined the BJP party, there was huge anger among the Congress party. Congress workers and Seva Dal protested fiercely against Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Anu at Gaurighat on the Narmada bank of Jabalpur on Thursday.

According to the information, Seva Dal workers performed symbolic 'tarpana' to Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Anu and registered their protest by singing Ramdhun.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Seva Dal workers said that the congress party gave post, respect and honor to Jagat Bahadur Singh Anu and even made him reach the mayor's post. In such a situation, he has not done the right thing by going against his party, it is tantamount to strangulating the public's vote and the party's trust, that is why from today, Sevadal and Congress workers have together made a symbolic offering. Congress has now accepted that Jagat Bahadur Singh is no more in this world for them, he should be happy wherever he is. Anu has not only betrayed the Congress party but has also broken the trust of her councilors, MIC members and the public.

Notably, Jagat Bahadur Singh was holding the post of Congress city president for the last three years, during which he became the Mayor by defeating BJP in the Municipal Corporation elections. Recently he went to Bhopal and met BJP State President VD Sharma and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and accepted membership of Bharatiya Janata Party in their presence.