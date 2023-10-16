 MP: Congress To Release Election Manifesto Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Congress To Release Election Manifesto Today

MP: Congress To Release Election Manifesto Today

Subsidy to unemployed youths to set up EV charging stn

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party will release election manifesto for 2018 Assembly election here on Tuesday. Party's farm loan waiver scheme, old pension scheme, Nari Samman Yojana will be part of manifesto (vachan patra). It will also include schemes like offering monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to bidi rollers and increasing amount under Kanya Vivah Yojana, which will be Rs 60,000.

Besides, there will be mention of creating 15 lakh jobs in next five years besides skill enhancement of youths. Unemployed youths will be given subsidy to established electric vehicle charging station. Exemption will also be given in electricity bills.

The change in competitive exam pattern will be a major draw. The online exam system will be dropped because exams results were put on hold in last few years because of alleged paper leak or corruption reported in the exam. The exam will be conducted on lines of UPSC and MPPSC exams.

In 2018 election manifesto, the party had made several announcements. Some of the scheme were implemented but offers like exemption of Rs 5 on petrol and diesel remained on paper.

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP To Release 5th List Of Candidates Shortly, Busy In Quelling Resentment On Some Seats
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Congress To Release Election Manifesto Today

MP: Congress To Release Election Manifesto Today

Bhopal: Auto Rickshaw Driver Booked For Misbehaving With Passengers

Bhopal: Auto Rickshaw Driver Booked For Misbehaving With Passengers

MP: BJP May Declare Candidates For Rest Of Seats Today

MP: BJP May Declare Candidates For Rest Of Seats Today

Bhopal: Garbage Burning On Rise With Renovation & White Wash In Festival Season

Bhopal: Garbage Burning On Rise With Renovation & White Wash In Festival Season

Bhopal: Sindhi Boli, Sahitya Sabha To Be Held On October 29

Bhopal: Sindhi Boli, Sahitya Sabha To Be Held On October 29