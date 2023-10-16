MP: Congress To Release Election Manifesto Today

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party will release election manifesto for 2018 Assembly election here on Tuesday. Party's farm loan waiver scheme, old pension scheme, Nari Samman Yojana will be part of manifesto (vachan patra). It will also include schemes like offering monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to bidi rollers and increasing amount under Kanya Vivah Yojana, which will be Rs 60,000.

Besides, there will be mention of creating 15 lakh jobs in next five years besides skill enhancement of youths. Unemployed youths will be given subsidy to established electric vehicle charging station. Exemption will also be given in electricity bills.

The change in competitive exam pattern will be a major draw. The online exam system will be dropped because exams results were put on hold in last few years because of alleged paper leak or corruption reported in the exam. The exam will be conducted on lines of UPSC and MPPSC exams.

In 2018 election manifesto, the party had made several announcements. Some of the scheme were implemented but offers like exemption of Rs 5 on petrol and diesel remained on paper.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)