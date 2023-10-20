MP Congress Second List: AICC Anounces List Of 88 Candidates In Its Second List

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party have announced the 88 names for the ensuing assembly elections, on Thursday. After the announcement of second list the party have made the announcement on 229 seats out of 230 seats, the Amla seat has been kept on hold. The deputy collector Nisha Bangre may be the Congress candidate from Amla.

After the two days Wednesday and Thursday brainstorming the Central Election Committtee has finalised the tickets. In the second list three tickets has been changed among the ticket of Pichore has been changed earlier it was given to Shailendra Singh now it is given to Arvind Singh Lodhi.

The Datia ticket has also charged, earlier it was given to Avdesh Nayak and now it is given to Rajendra Bharti. Similarly the ticket of Gotegaon has also changed, earlier it was given to Shekhar Choudhary, now it is retain to sitting MLA and former speaker NP Prajapati.

The Amla ticket has been put on hold. The deputy collector nisha Bangare who had submitted her regisnation is waiting to get approved from the state government so that she can contest the election from the Congress ticket from the Amla seat.