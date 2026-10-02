MP Congress Questions Dairy Cooperative Decline Ahead Of HM Shah's Bhopal Visit |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday questioned the decline in the state's dairy cooperative network and sought details of the government's efforts to strengthen the Sanchi dairy system, a day before Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bhopal.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari, in a statement, claimed that the number of dairy cooperative societies had declined from 7,811 in 2019-20 to 5,502 in 2024-25, while their membership fell from 2.68 lakh to around 2.09 lakh.

"Who is responsible for this decline, and what is the present situation?" Patwari asked in the statement issued to the media on Friday. He also questioned the target of increasing daily milk procurement from 10.50 lakh kg to 20 lakh kg, and sought details of the progress made after the state agreed with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in 2025.

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HM Shah, who also holds the Cooperation portfolio, is scheduled to arrive in Bhopal on Friday night for a nearly 23-hour visit. On Saturday, he will attend a state-level Gopalak Sammelan at the BHEL Dussehra Ground, where more than 35,000 cattle rearers and dairy cooperative members are expected to participate.

HM Shah will distribute bonuses to dairy farmers associated with the Bhopal and Indore milk unions, provide assistance to gaushalas, honour Gopalak Didis and distribute sanction letters under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana. He will also inaugurate a fermented dairy products plant at the Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union premises, according to the statement from the Madhya Pradesh government.

His other programmes include the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the IISER Atri campus near Bhauri and the Bhopal Western Bypass, besides an exhibition related to the new criminal laws. Patwari said the government should focus on farmers' income rather than only creating dairy infrastructure.

He questioned regional differences in milk prices and sought transparency in the difference between the price paid by consumers and the amount received by farmers. "The farmer needs a fair milk price, timely payment and a strong cooperative system. Building plants cannot be the measure of development unless the income of dairy farmers increases," Patwari said.

He also flagged rising costs of fodder, cattle feed, medicines, veterinary care and labour and sought a concrete plan to increase the income of milk producers.

IANS