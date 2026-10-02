Deb Tells Party Men To Stop Showering Flowers From JCB, Putting Hoardings For Publicity In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's state in charge, Biplab Deb, looked angry in his first meeting with the leaders of the party's state unit on Thursday. He advised the party workers to stop showering flowers from JCB machines to welcome a leader, and putting up posters for their own publicity.

If the party men really want publicity, they should do so to take the government's welfare schemes to people at the grassroots.

The leaders of the organisation should think about whether the benefits of the government's schemes reach the needy or not, he said.

Instead of putting up the big pictures of the party leaders on banners and posters, they should publicise the government's programmes, he said.

Deb advised the district and the in-charge of divisions and districts to stop factionalism among party workers.

They should sort out the differences among the party workers, and if someone does not follow the advice, party in-charge should send the case to the state leadership, Deb said.

During an interaction with media persons, he said the people should get a positive outcome through the party and government.

As he comes from the organisation, he loves to interact with party men, Deb said, adding that he has come to MP to learn more about the party's style of working.

In his next trip, Deb will visit other districts, rural areas, and booths. According to Deb, there should be follow-up on every work.

''Coordination between the government and the organisation is a continuous process, and work should go on according to the system,'' he said.

BJP remains a democratic party, and unlike the members of the communist party, the BJP leaders do not discuss anything outside the party forum, he said.