MP: Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma May Join BJP With Kamal Nath? 10-12 Opposition MLAs Likely To Follow (WATCH)

MP Polity: ‘One Can Decisions If Respect & Self-Respect Gets Wounded,’ Says Kamal Nath’s Close Aide Sajjan Singh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid speculations of Kamal Nath joining BJP, Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma has expressed disappointment over treatment given to senior political leaders in the party. On Nath’s exit from Congress, he said, “Whether he will join or not remains to be ascertained, as of now it’s all speculations.”

There is a speculation that atleast 10 to 12 MLAs might follow Kamal Nath to join hands with the BJP. Sajjan Verma could be one of them.

#WATCH | Indore: Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma and close aide of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath says "Three things work in politics- respect, insult and self-respect, when these are hurt a person changes his decisions...When such a top politician who has done a lot for… pic.twitter.com/BrJnzeV6lv — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Speaking to media on Saturday in Indore, Nath’s close aide, Sajjan Singh said, "When someone’s self-respect is wounded in politics , a person is forced to change his decisions...It must be paid attention to when a highly accomplished politician, who has contributed significantly to Congress and the country over the past 45 years, considers leaving his party. There has been no decision regarding Kamal Nath ji's departure; that is merely conjecture."

Currently, the father-son duo, Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath are in the national capital Delhi. Kamal Nath cancelled several public meetings scheduled in Chhindwara today.

#WATCH | On being asked if he is joining BJP, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath says "Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that..." pic.twitter.com/GK9uNIQVAL — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari calls it ‘Rubbish & Baseless’

When asked to Digvijaya Singh about the speculations, he said, “Kamal Nath ji started his political career with Nehru and Gandhi, How can he leave the party?”

Also, Jitu Patwari claimed that only conjuctures have been spreaded about Kamal Nath. He organised a press conference in Bhopal and said, “He is Indira Gandhi’s third son. He can never join BJP.”