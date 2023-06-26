MP Congress MLA Govind Singh Receives Hoax Call For Meeting With Rahul, Probe On

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Govind Singh. PIC/ANI | PRINT-137

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Govind Singh has claimed that he received a hoax call for a meeting with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Singh who represents the Lahar Assembly constituency of Bhind district, has lodged a complaint to the Crime Branch in Bhopal.

In his complaint the MLA claimed that he received the WhatsApp call in June 22. "As I received the call, the person said he was speaking from Rahul Gandhi's office. The caller said Rahul Gandhi has asked me to come his office for an urgent meeting on June 24," Singh told the police.

Also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Singh said that when he questioned the caller why did he make a WhatsApp call and not a normal one, the person said his personal numbers were being. "I suspected that something was wrong and I immediately called the AICC. I was informed that no such meeting was scheduled. I was also informed that some other Congress leaders from other states have also received similar calls," he added.

Call Made Through Computer Generated Number

Meanwhile, police said preliminary investigation suggested that call was made through a computer generated number and the location was traced to Bathinda, Punjab. Bhopal police have shared the details with their counterparts in Punjab and has sought their cooperation into the matter, a senior official said.