Bhopal: VD Sharma Points At Nath’s Role During Emergency, Anti-Sikh Riots

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State president VD Sharma cornered former CM Kamal Nath saying that besides Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi, the Congress leader Nath was also one of the major characters who played a key role in suspending civil liberties and censoring the press during the emergency.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday on the 48th anniversary of the Emergency declared by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, the State BJP chief said the day (June 25) when emergency was clamped on the country will be remembered as the blackest day in the history of the country. The emergency was imposed only to ensure that reins of the power remain in the hands of one family only and those who raised the voice were put behind the bars, said Sharma. “Rahul Gandhi during his foreign tours tried defaming the country in the name of freedom of expression.

He should tell why his ancestors have thrown the country into the emergency,” he asked. In just 21 months of emergency, around 11 lakh people were jailed and around 3800 newspapers were closed down, he added. He even pointed at the alleged role of Kamal Nath during 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The dates June 26-27 stands very important for the BJP as after completing his foreign tour to the USA and Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving here in Bhopal and will speak to 3000 booth workers selected from across the country, said Sharma. The programme will be live broadcasted at 10 lakh booths of the country. The Prime Minister will also take part in a brief but an impressive road show in which state BJP leadership will also be present, he said.

