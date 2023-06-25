Bhopal: 6th Youth Women National Boxing Championship 2023: Around 250 Boxers To Fight For Medals From Today

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 250 boxers from different states arrived in Bhopal. The boxers will toil for national medals at Tatya Tope Stadium from June 26 to July 1. The bouts of the 6th Youth Women's National Boxing Championship 2023 will begin on Monday. These 250 pugilists will show off their impactful punches and fight for medals. Here, athletes will dwell for medals in 12 different weight categories.

Athletes from other states started arriving on Sunday morning, along with their officials and coaches. After their arrival, the Sports entry check, weights, and bouts were set here at the Tatya Tope Stadium. Around 450 people from different states will be in the city for this tournament, including team managers, referees, and other officials.

In this competition, around 10 boxers from the state will get in the ring. These youth boxers will make their opponents sweat for medals in their home arena. Among these 10 boxers, six are from the Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy (Boxing).

Similarly, four boxers from the Sports Authority of India's National Centres of Excellence in Bhopal will get in the ring to fight for glory. The names include Khushi Pooniya, Supriya Rawat, YashikaTokas, and Disha. Pugilists Khushi and Supriya are international medallists, and Yashika and Disha recently won medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 organised at the Tatya Tope Stadium.