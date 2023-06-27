MP: Congress Leader Marries For Second Time Without Divorcing First Wife

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress leader Rajkumar Sharma has tied the knot for the second time in want of a son.

The issue came to light on Tuesday when his wife and daughter submitted an application to the collector over the issue at the weekly public hearing.

After losing the election to the post of Sarpanch from Dungarpur village Panchayat in Bijawar, Sharma was planning to get a ticket from the party for the ensuing assembly election.

His daughter Jaya Sharma told media persons that her father got married for the second time desiring for a son without divorcing his wife.

After his second marriage, Sharma threw his daughter and wife from the house, Jaya said, adding that they are living in the house of her maternal grandparents at Lav-Kush Nagar.

Sharma is spending a lot of money and contacting people to fight the ensuing election, but his wife and daughter have made serious allegations against him.

In July last year, Sharma lost the election to the post of Sarpanch and his wife and daughter stayed with him till November last year. He tied the knot for the second time with a woman in New Delhi.

Executive president of District Congress Committee Anees Khan said the party would conduct an inquiry into the allegations. If the allegations are found correct, the party will never give a ticket to such a person, Khan said.