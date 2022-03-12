MP: Congress leader gets his head shaved as party loses state assembly elections in five states

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): After Congress party’s disappointing performance in recently concluded state assembly elections in five states, a Congress leader in Rajgarh had to get his head shaved, honouring his pledge he had taken before the election.

A video and photographs of the Congress worker getting his head shaved have gone viral on social media.

The worker Babu Singh Meena is presently working as Mandalam president of Lakhanwas in Narsinghgarh block of Rajgarh district.

Meena took a pledge that his party under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will form government in four states- Uttarkhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur- while Samajvadi Party will return to power in Uttar Pradesh. If his party fails to form governments in these four states, he would get his head shaved, Meena had promised to himself.

Disappointed with his party’s poor performance, Meena on Friday rushed to a square in Lakhanwas and got his head shaved.

In a video message, he said that he was an honest worker of the Congress party, therefore he was fulfilling his pledge. “I would work harder to help my party return to power in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Earlier in May 2019, a Congress worker in Rajgarh had to get his head shaved after he lost a bet to a BJP worker. The Congress Bapu Lal Sen had a bet with a BJP worker that he would get his head shaved if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected in 2019 general election.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:14 AM IST