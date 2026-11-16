MP Congress Accuses BJP Of Anti-Tribal Mindset Over MLA's 'No Adivasis In Country' Remark | VIDEO |

Adivasi Identity Controversy: Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has accused the BJP of having an anti-tribal mindset over controversial remarks by its Guna MLA Pannalal Shakya, who claimed that there were no Adivasis (tribals) in the country.

Singhar, a tribal Congress leader, questioned the BJP's celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, saying that while the ruling party publicly spoke about respecting tribal communities, its own legislator was questioning their identity. In a statement, Singhar said Shakya's remarks had "exposed" the BJP's attitude towards the tribal community. "On one hand, the BJP pretends to celebrate Tribal Pride Day and indulges in hollow politics in the name of the tribal community. On the other hand, its MLA Pannalal Shakya, by claiming that there are no tribals in the country, is outright denying the very identity of the tribal community," he said.

Addressing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Leader of Opposition said the tribal community was not a "prop" for the BJP's political posturing but a community that stood firmly for its rights, dignity and identity. He demanded that the state government clarify when it would take strict action against the MLA for questioning the existence and identity of the tribal community.

भोपाल, मध्य प्रदेश: नेता प्रतिपक्ष उमंग सिंघार ने गुना से भाजपा विधायक पन्नालाल शाक्य के बयान 'देश में कोई आदिवासी नहीं...' पर कहा, "क्या यह भाजपा का आधिकारिक बयान है? यह स्पष्ट किया जाए। यदि यह पार्टी का आधिकारिक बयान है, तो क्या प्रदेश अध्यक्ष भी इससे सहमत हैं? यह भी बताया जाए। बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती पर आदिवासियों के सम्मान में सप्ताह मनाया जा रहा है और उनके वोटों की बात की जा रही है। मैं मुख्यमंत्री से सवाल करना चाहता हूं कि आपका आवास श्यामला हिल्स पर है। उसके दूसरे चौराहे पर आदिवासी/दलित हॉस्टल है, जिसकी हालत जर्जर है। वहां बच्चे खुले में नहाने को मजबूर हैं और उनके लिए कोई उचित व्यवस्था नहीं है। मुख्यमंत्री वहां से दिन में दस बार गुजरते हैं। यदि आप आदिवासी सप्ताह मना रहे हैं, तो क्या उस हॉस्टल का शिलान्यास करेंगे? आप पूरे प्रदेश में घूमकर आदिवासियों की बात तो कर रहे हैं, लेकिन आपके घर के बाहर ही वे टीन-टप्पर वाले हॉस्टल में रहने को मजबूर हैं। यदि भाजपा की सोच वास्तव में गंभीर है, तो मुख्यमंत्री वहां कब जाएंगे?" — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) November 16, 2026

Shakya had made the controversial remarks while addressing a district-level programme in Guna on Sunday to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Questioning the classification of society into different categories, the BJP legislator said there were "no Adivasis in the country". He argued that people living in hills were called "Girvasis", those in forests "Vanvasis", residents of villages "Gramvasis" and people living in cities "Nagarvasis".

He also questioned the use of terms such as Adivasi, Puravasi, Janjati and Scheduled Caste, besides the classification of people into forward and backward categories. "Some people say they are Adivasis and others are not. If you are Adivasi, then what are we? Have we come from outside? Have those sitting on this stage also come from outside?" he asked.

The MLA also invoked religious traditions to argue for social unity, citing the practice of worshipping Lord Ganesha during household ceremonies, weddings and public functions.

This is not the first time Shakya has courted controversy over his remarks. On August 5 this year, the BJP legislator faced criticism for his comments referring to Goddess Sita while speaking about the consequences of coveting another man's wife. While citing the episode of Ravana's abduction of Goddess Sita from the Ramayana, Shakya used the expression "maut ka samaan" (cause of death) for the goddess, drawing objections over his choice of words.

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