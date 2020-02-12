MP Commercial tax dept needs Rs 15,000 cr in two months

BHOPAL: The cash-strapped government sees no possibility of getting as much funds as it expected in the 2019-20 budget.

Since the Centre has slashed MP’s share of Rs 14,000 crore, and since the state government cannot fulfill the target through its resources, the coming months will be financially crucial.

The commercial tax department has also revised the budget expectations.

In the budget, the government expected that the commercial tax department would provide Rs 59, 688 crore.

The expected amount has been amended to Rs 57, 178 crore.

Nevertheless, the commercial tax department needs Rs 15,000 crore to hit the target which is not within sight.

In the budget, it was expected that VAT, CST etc would provide Rs 40, 188 crore, but it has been amended to Rs 38, 678 crore.

The target of the excise department too has been revised from Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore.