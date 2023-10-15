 MP: College Student Stalked, Molested In Satna, Accused Booked
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
representational pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A college student in Satna was allegedly waylaid and molested in the town on Friday, when she was on her way back home, the police said.

The police added that they have registered a case against the unidentified accused. Nadan Dehat police said that the complainant woman is a student at a private college in Satna.

On Friday noon, she was returning from the college and was heading towards her house on foot. She landed on a deserted road, where an unidentified man waylaid her and tried to molest her.

She then rushed to the Nadan Dehat police station and lodged a case against the accused. The police have registered a complaint and have begun searching for him, they said.

