 MP: People Of Khurai Contesting Polls, Says Bhupendra’s Son
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
MP: People Of Khurai Contesting Polls, Says Bhupendra’s Son | FP Photo

Khurai (Madhya Pradesh): Son of Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh, Abiraj Singh has appealed to the youths to cooperate with the minister to continue development work.

He made the statement at conferences of youths in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Ward Number 14 and APJ Abdul Kalam Ward Number 15.

He said that he was not seeking votes from any ward, because the people of Khurai were fighting the election on behalf of his father, Bhupendra Singh.

He urged the youths to cooperate with Singh for the development of Khurai. The minister thinks as much about his people of Khurai as he does for his family, Abiraj Singh said.

According to him, Khurai is the only constituency where crores of rupees have been spent for development and all the projects have been completed within the targeted dates.

article-image

