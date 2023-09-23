MP: Collector Checks Polling Booths In Itarsi

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has inspected the election wing of the Tehsil office in Itarsi and polling booths there. He checked the form number 6 in which names of more voters have been included and the form number 7 from which names of many voters have been struck off. Singh opened the online forms and saw how the problems were solved.

Afterwards, he inspected the polling booths where the number of voters was high and those where the number was less. He also held a discussion with booth level officers and issued instructions to them. The collector also visited school number 1, ordnance factory and took feedback on distribution of textbooks and cycles.

He issued directives to the principal of the school over distribution of cycles. Sub-divisional magistrate of Itarsi Neeta Kori and other officials were present during the inspection.

Debate on importance of voting held

A debate on the necessity of casting votes in a democracy was held in Narmada College. Sweety Gangale who spoke for the topic and Ketan Yadav who spoke against it got the first prizes. According to college nodal election officer, RS Bohre, cent percent of voting in a country indicates awareness and literacy of its citizens. Hansa Vais and KG Mishra told the students that casting of votes is the constitutional duty of every citizen.

