 MP: Collector Checks Polling Booths In Itarsi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Collector Checks Polling Booths In Itarsi

MP: Collector Checks Polling Booths In Itarsi

Sub-divisional magistrate of Itarsi Neeta Kori and other officials were present during the inspection.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has inspected the election wing of the Tehsil office in Itarsi and polling booths there. He checked the form number 6 in which names of more voters have been included and the form number 7 from which names of many voters have been struck off. Singh opened the online forms and saw how the problems were solved.

Afterwards, he inspected the polling booths where the number of voters was high and those where the number was less. He also held a discussion with booth level officers and issued instructions to them. The collector also visited school number 1, ordnance factory and took feedback on distribution of textbooks and cycles.

He issued directives to the principal of the school over distribution of cycles. Sub-divisional magistrate of Itarsi Neeta Kori and other officials were present during the inspection.

Debate on importance of voting held

A debate on the necessity of casting votes in a democracy was held in Narmada College. Sweety Gangale who spoke for the topic and Ketan Yadav who spoke against it got the first prizes. According to college nodal election officer, RS Bohre, cent percent of voting in a country indicates awareness and literacy of its citizens. Hansa Vais and KG Mishra told the students that casting of votes is the constitutional duty of every citizen.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Takes Stock Of Preparations For PM Modi's Proposed Visit
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: G-20 Representatives Visit Khajuraho Temples

MP: G-20 Representatives Visit Khajuraho Temples

MP: NCC Rank Ceremony Organised In Springdales Senior Secondary School

MP: NCC Rank Ceremony Organised In Springdales Senior Secondary School

MP: Collector Checks Polling Booths In Itarsi

MP: Collector Checks Polling Booths In Itarsi

MP: Huge Quantity Of Foodgrains Found In Unlicensed Shop

MP: Huge Quantity Of Foodgrains Found In Unlicensed Shop

Bhopal: Guest Lecturers Appointed By Jan Bhagidari Samiti Stage Protest

Bhopal: Guest Lecturers Appointed By Jan Bhagidari Samiti Stage Protest