MP: CM Yadav Resolves To Reserve Space For Plantation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the space will be reserved for tree plantations in local bodies and gram panchayats. Tree banks will be made available through local bodies, from here, saplings will be available throughout the year for plantations, assured Yadav.

A Paryavaran Sammelan, commemorating the three-year anniversary of former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s daily tree planting initiative, was held at Ravindra Bhavan on Tuesday.

During this event, on Chouhan’s request to allot land for tree plantations, Yadav assured that he would allocate land for planting trees in panchayats and cities. He also expressed his intention to implement the former CM’s idea of establishing tree banks at the grassroots level.

Furthermore, Yadav emphasised the intrinsic connection between environmental preservation and Hindu culture, stating that without the environment’s touch, even the gods are not appeased. Applauding the former CM’s commitment to tree plantations, he said, despite being in the field of politics, ‘Shivraj ji’ is associated with the important campaign of environmental protection.

Chouhan highlighted the urgent need for action in light of climate change. He said, “One Shivraj can create an entire forest; I still have more life left; I will not leave any part of Bhopal.”

He acknowledged the remarkable turnout at the conference, underscoring the growing awareness surrounding environmental issues. He made citizens pledge to plant one sapling every day. He also recalled his resolve to plant a sapling every day, acknowledging the importance of tangible actions beyond mere speeches. He reaffirmed his commitment to environmental conservation by pledging to continue planting trees.

Environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi urged people to save the environment. “I will not call Shivraj Singh the former Chief Minister because former means complete. But today Chouhan is bigger than this position; he has attained ‘Moksh’,” said Joshi.

Before the conference, CM Mohan Yadav, along with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma others, planted a sapling amid chanting of Vedic mantras in Smart City Garden. They also honored environmentalist Anil Joshi during the plantation.