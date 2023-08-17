MP: CM Welcomes President Medal Recipients At Residence

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state police are performing well. I am proud of the police and sons and daughters of the state. I am head of your family, I will stand by you whenever you need it. This was stated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the recipients of President Medal at his official residence on Tuesday.

As many as 66 officers and personnel of police, Home Guards, jail department who received President's Medals for gallantry, distinguished service and those who received Meritorious Service Medals attended the programme with their family members.

“A weekly holiday has been arranged in the state so that the police personnel can spend time with their children and family. The state government has started several welfare schemes and programmes for police personnel so that they can work better by staying stress-free,” Chouhan added.

Every month, 15 litres of petrol will be allotted to police personnel. Soon 25,000 houses will be built so that one can get a house to live.

Those present at the function included Chief Minister’s wife Sadhna Singh, Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar, Director General, Jail, Rajesh Chawla, police officers and employees and their families were present.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)