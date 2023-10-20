MP: CM Offers Prayers At Salkanpur Temple With Family

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Navratri, state Chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Salknapur temple in Rehti town of Sehore on Friday along with his family, and paid obeisances to goddess Bijasan. His wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan and his younger son, Kunal Singh Chouhan were present alongside him during this.

The CM arrived in the town by means of a helipad, where he received a warm welcome by the BJP workers of the town. He then reached the Salkanpur temple and worshipped Goddess Bijasan. Youths flocked the temple during this and surrounded him to click a selfie with him. He wished for the well-being of all the residents of Sehore district.

