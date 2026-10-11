 MP CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹213 Crore To Over 35 Lakh Social Security Pension Beneficiaries | VIDEO
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HomeBhopalMP CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹213 Crore To Over 35 Lakh Social Security Pension Beneficiaries | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹213 Crore To Over 35 Lakh Social Security Pension Beneficiaries | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav transferred ₹213.41 crore into the bank accounts of over 35.56 lakh Social Security Pension Scheme beneficiaries during a programme in Narsinghpur. The single-click transfer benefited elderly citizens, widowed women and persons with disabilities. The Chief Minister said the government was committed to providing timely financial assistance to vulnerable sections of society.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 11, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹213 Crore To Over 35 Lakh Social Security Pension Beneficiaries | VIDEO
MP CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹213 Crore To Over 35 Lakh Social Security Pension Beneficiaries | VIDEO |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred ₹213.41 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 35.56 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme during a state-level programme held in Narsinghpur district.

The amount was transferred through a single click, benefiting elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities across Madhya Pradesh.

The financial assistance aims to support needy people and help them meet their daily expenses.

₹213.41 Crore Transferred

During the programme, CM Mohan Yadav pressed a button on stage to transfer the pension amount directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries across the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the state government was committed to the economic and social welfare of every section of society, especially those in need.

He said the government was working to ensure that financial assistance reached eligible people on time.

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Over 35.56 Lakh People Benefit

Under the Social Security Pension Scheme, the Madhya Pradesh government provides monthly financial assistance to eligible elderly citizens, widowed women and persons with disabilities.

The scheme aims to provide financial security to people who need support for their daily living expenses.

The transfer of ₹213.41 crore is expected to provide financial relief to lakhs of beneficiaries and their families across the state.

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