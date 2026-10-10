MP's Harda Official Faces Suspension Over Woman Cook's Honorarium Pending For 10 Months; CM Mohan Yadav Flags 27 Police Complaints | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed the suspension of Tribal Welfare Department Harda district coordinator Pramod Mathur for failing to give a satisfactory reply over the pending honorarium of a woman cook.

The honorarium of the woman cook had been pending for more than 10 months.

The CM took action in the case while conducting a hearing of 'Samadhan Online' under the aegis of 'Jan Vishvas' in Harda on Friday. He also expressed strong displeasure over pending cases on the CM Helpline.

He instructed officials to impose penalties on those negligent officers who fail to resolve complaints within the stipulated time under the Public Service Guarantee Act.

He directed timely salary payment to regular, contractual and outsourced employees.

After coming to know that as many as 27 complaints related to the police department had been pending for more than 100 days, he expressed displeasure and asked the superintendent of police (SP) to look into the matter.

He also reviewed cases pending for more than 100 days in the agriculture, energy, women and child development, panchayat, revenue and home departments.

He directly interacted with five complainants and asked the officers concerned to resolve their problems. He spoke to Sandeep Gaur and heard the complaint related to subsidies given on agricultural pumps.

He directed electricity officers to resolve the complaint of Satish Uikey regarding an electricity bill issue. He interacted with other complainants, including Shabana, Rekha Yadav and Arvind.

CM seeks public inputs to develop Harda

The CM interacted with senior citizens Sargam Jain and Vikrant Agrawal and sought their suggestions on how Harda district could be made more developed. Similarly, he interacted with young entrepreneurs.