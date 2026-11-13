MP CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,831 Crore To 1.24 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries In 42nd Instalment | VIDEO

WATCH: 'Behno! Chappal Taiyar Rakhna…' MP CM Mohan Yadav Advices Ladli Behna, Slams Congress Over 'Liquor' Remark In Ashoknagar | X / Mohan Yadav

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released the 42nd instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana on Friday from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, bringing financial relief to women across the state after Diwali.

Under the scheme, around 1.24 crore eligible women received ₹1,500 each directly in their bank accounts.

The Chief Minister transferred more than ₹1,831.77 crore to the beneficiaries with a single click during a state-level programme held in Pichhore in Shivpuri district.

Yadav reached Pichhore by helicopter around 1.40 pm on Friday to attend the programme.

आज पिछोर, शिवपुरी से माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @JM_Scindia जी के साथ 'मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली बहना योजना' अंतर्गत प्रदेश की 1.24 करोड़ से अधिक बहनों के खातों में ₹1,831 करोड़ से अधिक की राशि एवं स्व-सहायता समूहों को ₹200 करोड़ के ऋण का सिंगल क्लिक के माध्यम से अंतरण किया। सभी लाड़ली बहनों को हार्दिक बधाई। #LadliBahnaMP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 13, 2026

CM Showers Flowers On Ladli Behnas

As soon as Yadav reached the stage, he welcomed the women beneficiaries and party workers by showering flowers on them.

A large number of women and other people had gathered at the venue since around 10 am to see and listen to the Chief Minister.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP Bharat Singh Kushwah, MLA Pritam Lodhi and several other public representatives were present on the stage.

LIVE: पिछोर, जिला शिवपुरी में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में 1.24 करोड़ से अधिक पात्र लाड़ली बहनों को ₹1831 करोड़+ का अंतरण एवं विभिन्न विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण एवं भूमिपूजन https://t.co/zkq2qbJoCk — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 13, 2026

CM To Attend Farmers' Conference In Gwalior

After the Pichhore programme, Yadav was scheduled to leave for Kulaith village in Gwalior district to attend a major livestock farmers' conference and animal fair.

The conference was organised as part of the Farmer Welfare Year being observed in Madhya Pradesh.

The main aim of the event was to promote modern animal husbandry and farming practices in the state.

Several traditional activities, including Kanhaiya folk songs, bullock cart races and horse races, were also planned during the event.

Read Also Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Will Be On A 5-Day Trip To Singapore And South Korea From Nov 24

An exhibition focusing on modern animal husbandry and a fair featuring improved breeds of cows, buffaloes and other livestock were expected to be major attractions.

The Chief Minister was also scheduled to address farmers and livestock owners and inform them about various government schemes and efforts to improve agriculture and animal husbandry.

According to the official schedule, Yadav would reach Maharajpura Airport in the evening and return to Bhopal by air.