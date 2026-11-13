MP CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,831 Crore To 1.24 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries In 42nd Instalment | VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released the 42nd instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana on Friday from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, bringing financial relief to women across the state after Diwali.
Under the scheme, around 1.24 crore eligible women received ₹1,500 each directly in their bank accounts.
The Chief Minister transferred more than ₹1,831.77 crore to the beneficiaries with a single click during a state-level programme held in Pichhore in Shivpuri district.
Yadav reached Pichhore by helicopter around 1.40 pm on Friday to attend the programme.
CM Showers Flowers On Ladli Behnas
As soon as Yadav reached the stage, he welcomed the women beneficiaries and party workers by showering flowers on them.
A large number of women and other people had gathered at the venue since around 10 am to see and listen to the Chief Minister.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP Bharat Singh Kushwah, MLA Pritam Lodhi and several other public representatives were present on the stage.
CM To Attend Farmers' Conference In Gwalior
After the Pichhore programme, Yadav was scheduled to leave for Kulaith village in Gwalior district to attend a major livestock farmers' conference and animal fair.
The conference was organised as part of the Farmer Welfare Year being observed in Madhya Pradesh.
The main aim of the event was to promote modern animal husbandry and farming practices in the state.
Several traditional activities, including Kanhaiya folk songs, bullock cart races and horse races, were also planned during the event.
An exhibition focusing on modern animal husbandry and a fair featuring improved breeds of cows, buffaloes and other livestock were expected to be major attractions.
The Chief Minister was also scheduled to address farmers and livestock owners and inform them about various government schemes and efforts to improve agriculture and animal husbandry.
According to the official schedule, Yadav would reach Maharajpura Airport in the evening and return to Bhopal by air.