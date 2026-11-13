Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Will Be On A 5-Day Trip To Singapore And South Korea From Nov 24

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be on a five-day foreign trip from November 24. He will leave Bhopal for Delhi on the night of November 23. He will go to Singapore and South Korea. Yadav's foreign trip remains associated with the Global Investors' Summit (GIS) in Bhopal.

During his trip to these countries, Yadav will hold talks with investors and representatives of industrial organisations.

A team of officials will accompany Yadav. They are the additional chief secretary of the CM's secretary and Industries Neeraj Mandloi, principal secretary IT M Selvendran, Commissioner Public Relation Manish Singh, managing director of MP Industrial Development Corporation Chandramauli Shukla, and other officials will be with Yadav during his stay in the two countries.

Afterwards, Yadav plans to visit the US about GIS.