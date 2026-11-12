Asian Women's Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 Logo And Trophy Unveiled, Statewide Trophy Tour Begins Ahead Of International Tournament In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State sports and youth welfare minister Vishvas Sarang unveiled the official logo and trophy and flagged off the statewide Trophy Tour for the Asian Women’s Hockey Champions Trophy Bhopal-2026 at TT Nagar Stadium on Tuesday.

Sarang told media personnel on Wednesday that the state capital was hosting the prestigious international event for the first time.

Preparations are complete for the world-ranking tournament, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who will also dedicate the first phase of Bhopal International Sports Complex to the public.

Organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, in collaboration with the Asian Hockey Federation and Hockey India, the marquee tournament will take place from November 19 to 28 at the newly constructed International Sports Complex in Barkhedi Nathu.

Approximately 150 top-tier players representing six premier Asian teams - India, Japan, China, Malaysia, Korea, and Thailand - will feature in the event.

To maximise public engagement, entry will be free for all spectators at a 5,000-capacity, state-of-the-art venue.

To build public enthusiasm, a week-long trophy tour will travel through all divisions of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, and Narmadapuram from November 11 to 17, where local ministers, MPs, and MLAs will join student rallies and awareness initiatives.