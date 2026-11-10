Bhopal Shocker! 20-Year-Old Youth Dies After Jumping From 100-Foot Water Tank Following Family Dispute Over Alcohol Consumption | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old man committed suicide after jumping from a 100-foot-high water tank in the Gunga area on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred following a domestic dispute after his parents stopped him from consuming alcohol.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which the youth can be seen jumping from the water tank despite rescue efforts by his father and brother.

The deceased, Shankar Ahirwar, was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with his family over drinking. On Tuesday afternoon, an argument broke out at home after his parents objected to his drinking.

In a fit of rage, Shankar climbed a nearby water tank. His father, Padam Ahirwar, and elder brother climbed the tank to rescue him.

They repeatedly pleaded with him to come down safely, but he refused. Within minutes, Shankar suddenly jumped from the 100-foot-high structure.

He sustained critical injuries to his head and other parts of his body. His family rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Gunga police station in-charge Rinku Jatav said a case had been registered. The body was sent for post-mortem, and statements of family members have been recorded. Police are investigating all aspects of the incident.