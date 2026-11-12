CM Mohan Yadav To Launch ₹1,353 Crore Dahi Irrigation Project, PM Modi To Virtually Address Tribal Day Event In MP's Dhar | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Rs 1,353.18 crore Dahi Micro Lift Irrigation Project in Dhar on Nov 15 during Birsa Munda's birth anniversary celebrations.

The state government will organise three-day celebrations from Nov 14 to 16, with state-level functions in Jabalpur on Nov 14, Dhar and Jobat in Alirajpur district on Nov 15, and Khandwa on Nov 16.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the Dhar programme, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering through video conferencing.

Yadav will conduct a roadshow, interact with villagers, review government schemes, oversee ownership rights registration under the Chief Minister's Registry Scheme and launch development works.

The Dahi irrigation project will benefit 1.26 lakh farmers across 126 villages in Dhar and Alirajpur, irrigating 47,000 hectares through Narmada water.

The project covers 84 villages in Dhar and 42 in Alirajpur. Completed on June 30, 2026, it is undergoing testing.

Meanwhile, 'Krishi Chaupals' and 'Krishi Pathshalas' will be organised in 85 gram panchayats from Nov 11 to 15 to train farmers in modern agricultural practices.

A 'Smart Farmer and Precision Farming' exhibition will also be held. District-level programmes and cultural activities in schools have been planned to mark the anniversary.

MoS, collector reviews CM visit preparations

DAHI: Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur and Dhar District Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena visited Dahi on Tuesday to review preparations for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's proposed visit on November 15.

During the visit, they inspected the programme venue and reviewed security arrangements, traffic management, cleanliness and other administrative preparations. They also issued necessary instructions to officials to ensure smooth arrangements.

BJP state minister Jaideep Patel, district president Chanchal Patidar and other party leaders accompanied the minister.

Meanwhile, a meeting of BJP workers was organised at Rathore Dharamshala, where senior leaders, including Thakur, Patidar, Patel and IT Cell district president Dr Durgesh Verma, addressed party workers and discussed preparations for the Chief Minister's visit.

Dahi Project to benefit 41 Aalirajpur villages

AALIRAJPUR: The Dahi Micro Lift Irrigation Project will provide irrigation facilities to 41 villages in Alirajpur district, covering 19,680 hectares of farmland. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the project on November 15 in Jobat.

To spread awareness, District Panchayat CEO Sanghamitra Gautam flagged off a publicity vehicle that will visit the beneficiary villages and inform farmers about the scheme and its benefits.

The project aims to improve irrigation, increase agricultural production and enable farmers to grow additional crops.

Tribal leader demands CM's public apology

AALIRAJPUR: Madhya Pradesh Tribal Development Council state vice-president Mahesh Patel has demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav before his November 15 visit to Aalirajpur, warning of protests otherwise. He said the community welcomed development but would not compromise on its dignity and identity.

Patel also said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government approved the project on May 24, 2019, for Rs 1,127.82 crore. It aims to benefit 126 villages across Aalirajpur and Dhar, covering nearly 47,000 hectares. He questioned delays in water delivery and demanded the inclusion of excluded villages.