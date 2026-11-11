Indore High Court Directs DAVV To Decide BEd Student's Pending Fourth-Semester Result Within Three Weeks After Nearly Year-Long Delay | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court, Indore Bench, has directed the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) authorities to sympathetically consider the case of a BEd student whose fourth-semester examination result has remained undeclared for nearly a year.

Justice Sandeep N Bhatt passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Jagrati Solanki against the State of Madhya Pradesh and other respondents.

The petitioner, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, had approached the court after her result for the BEd fourth-semester (ATKT) examination, held in June 2025, was not declared. The dispute relates to her Educational Technology paper, which she appeared for on May 17, 2025.

According to the petition, she had also submitted a representation to the university authorities on April 9 seeking declaration of her result. However, the representation remained pending.

Taking note of the delay and its impact on the student's academic future, the High Court directed the university to examine the matter sympathetically, consider all relevant facts and circumstances, and take an appropriate decision on her representation.

The court directed the authorities to decide the application preferably within three weeks of receiving a certified copy of the order and communicate their decision to the petitioner within the following week.