MP CM Mohan Yadav To Review Ministers’ Performance At December 21-22 Chintan Shivir, Government Plans Two-Year Vision Document | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has decided to hold a brainstorming camp (Chintan Shivir) with his cabinet colleagues and officers on December 21 and 22.

Before the meeting, Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal will hold discussions with all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries.

The state government plans to prepare a vision document for two years, so Barnwal will discuss with the officers the targets of their respective departments.

Besides Bhopal, the government mulls over holding the camp in Orchha or Khajuraho.

At the camp, the ministers have to make a presentation of their respective departments.

The officers of various departments will prepare the presentations. The government plans to form different groups of various departments. Eight types of groups will discuss the next programmes of the departments.

The government has advised the ministers to attend the meeting with full preparation. At the meeting, the working of the ministers will be reviewed, and a report will be prepared.

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