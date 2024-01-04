 MP CM Mohan Yadav Raises Gifted Sword On Stage In Jabalpur Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram'; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP CM Mohan Yadav Raises Gifted Sword On Stage In Jabalpur Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram'; Video Viral

MP CM Mohan Yadav Raises Gifted Sword On Stage In Jabalpur Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram'; Video Viral

According to information, Yadav was gifted a sword during a felicitation programme in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
MP: CM Yadav Seen Waving Sword On Stage In Jabalpur Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram'; Video Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing Madhya Pradesh's new Chief Minister Mohan raising swords high amid slogans of Jai Shri Ram has gone viral on social media. The clip was shot during a felicitation program in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

According to information, BJP MLA from the North Central region, Abhilash Pandey, handed over the sword to the CM on stage as part of a welcome gesture.

In the video, CM Yadav can be seen taking the sword out of its sheath. He then started waving it with a smile. Seeing this, the crowd present at the spot started raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram'. However, within a few seconds, CM Yadav put the sword back into the sheath.

Read Also
Indore: 21-ft Replica Of Ram Temple Catches Eyes In Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri; Thousands Join...
article-image

The CM had reached out to pay homage to the statue of brave queen Durgavati when the sword was presented to him.

Notably, this is not the first time that CM Mohan Yadav has been seen waving a sword like this. Even before becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he participated in akharas and knew fencing.

Earlier, a video of him fencing with both hands in Ujjain had gone viral on social media.

Read Also
Indore: Youth Stabbed To Death Publicly During Hanuman Prabhat Pheri; Shocking Visuals Surface
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 50% Sales Tax Rebate On Automobiles At Gwalior Trade Fair

MP: 50% Sales Tax Rebate On Automobiles At Gwalior Trade Fair

MP: Drunk Men Thrash Each Other, Hurl Abuses At High-Class New Year Party In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP: Drunk Men Thrash Each Other, Hurl Abuses At High-Class New Year Party In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP Weather Update: Dense Fog & Light Rains Engulf State, Likely To Continue Till Weekend

MP Weather Update: Dense Fog & Light Rains Engulf State, Likely To Continue Till Weekend

MP: 3 Including Father-Son Duo Dead As Motorbikes Collide In Betul

MP: 3 Including Father-Son Duo Dead As Motorbikes Collide In Betul

MP: 3 Police Personnel Including SI Dismissed From Service For Extorting Money From Bookies In...

MP: 3 Police Personnel Including SI Dismissed From Service For Extorting Money From Bookies In...