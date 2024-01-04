MP CM Mohan Yadav Raises Gifted Sword On Stage In Jabalpur Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram'; Video Viral

MP: CM Yadav Seen Waving Sword On Stage In Jabalpur Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram'; Video Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing Madhya Pradesh's new Chief Minister Mohan raising swords high amid slogans of Jai Shri Ram has gone viral on social media. The clip was shot during a felicitation program in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

According to information, BJP MLA from the North Central region, Abhilash Pandey, handed over the sword to the CM on stage as part of a welcome gesture.

In the video, CM Yadav can be seen taking the sword out of its sheath. He then started waving it with a smile. Seeing this, the crowd present at the spot started raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram'. However, within a few seconds, CM Yadav put the sword back into the sheath.

WATCH | #MadhyaPradesh CM Mohan Yadav Seen Raising Sword At An Event In #Jabalpur Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram' pic.twitter.com/IeiCamXudD — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 4, 2024

The CM had reached out to pay homage to the statue of brave queen Durgavati when the sword was presented to him.

Notably, this is not the first time that CM Mohan Yadav has been seen waving a sword like this. Even before becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he participated in akharas and knew fencing.

Earlier, a video of him fencing with both hands in Ujjain had gone viral on social media.