MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs 'Maha Aarti' At Ram Raja Temple In Orchha To Welcome Ram Lalla In Ayodhya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav performed rituals and Maha Aarti at Ram Raja Temple in Orchha on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Along with former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yadav watched LIVE telecast of Pran Pratishtha ritual of Ram Lalla idol held in Ayodhya.

In the state capital of Bhopal, at Mansa Bhawan, CM Yadav also made an offering to Lord Ram earlier in the morning before departing for Orchha.

Expressing happiness, Yadav wrote on X, "After 500 years, today is a lucky day for India, Sanatan dharma, and the Hindus. Lord Shri Ram is approaching the Ayodhya Ram temple's innermost sanctorum. I went to Manas Bhawan today to receive a darshan of Lord Ram. I'm going to Orchha to see this historic occasion in which Lord Shri Ram is seated as king."

Former chief minister Chouhan had earlier informed the media that Ram Lalla would be seated in the magnificent and majestic temple in Ayodhya today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the consecration event. The temple serves as both the national and Lord Ram's shrines. Every pore on our bodies is filled with Lord Ram. Ram is both our God and our life."

He continued, saying, "I honour all the martyrs who gave their lives in the 500-year battle to bring us to this day. I honour them."

At the recently constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Pran Pratishtha event on Monday.

"Everyone experiences emotion when they see the miraculous moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham. I am fortunate to be a member of this special program. "Jai Siyaram," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

"Jai Shri Ram" was chanted by devotees and attendees during the event. Invitations to the service at the stately temple number around 8,000 people.

Present at the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony are representatives of all the major religious and spiritual groups in the nation. Attendees during the ceremony come from many walks of life, including representatives of several native communities.