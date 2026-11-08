MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs Diwali Puja At CM Residence, Prays For State’s Prosperity | VIDEO | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed Diwali puja at his official residence in Bhopal on the occasion of the festival of lights. He prayed for the continued progress of the state and happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of its people.

During the traditional rituals, the Chief Minister offered prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi and Lord Ganesha. He wished that their blessings would bring happiness and prosperity to every household in the state.

दीपज्योतिः परब्रह्म दीपज्योतिर्जनार्दनः। दीपो हरतु मे पापं दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तु ते॥ दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर आज भोपाल निवास में विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना की। माता महालक्ष्मी जी एवं श्री गणेश जी की कृपा से हर घर सुख, शांति और समृद्धि से आलोकित हो और समस्त प्रदेशवासियों के जीवन में खुशहाली बनी रहे, यही मंगलकामना है। #Deepavali2026 #Diwali2026 #HappyDiwali2026 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 8, 2026

Sharing pictures and greetings on social media, CM Yadav posted a Sanskrit prayer dedicated to the light of the lamp:

“दीपज्योतिः परब्रह्म दीपज्योतिर्जनार्दनः।

दीपो हरतु मे पापं दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तु ते॥”

He also shared his Diwali wishes, saying that he had performed the rituals at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal. He expressed the hope that the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi and Lord Ganesha would illuminate every home with happiness, peace and prosperity.

दीपावली के दीपों का प्रकाश हमें हर चुनौती से संघर्ष कर विजय की ओर बढ़ने की प्रेरणा देता है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन एवं माननीय केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में मध्यप्रदेश व देश नक्सलवाद से मुक्त होकर दीपावली मना रहा है। इसीलिए यह उत्सव विशेष है। इस पावन पर्व की समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। #Deepavali2026 #Diwali2026 #HappyDiwali2026 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 8, 2026

“May happiness continue in the lives of all residents of the state,” he said in his festive message.

Diwali is celebrated across the country with prayers, the lighting of lamps and the exchange of greetings. The festival is associated with the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. People worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity and Lord Ganesha for wisdom and well-being.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh and wished them a happy and prosperous Diwali.