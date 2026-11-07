Diwali Bonanza For 2,790 MP Home Guards! CM Mohan Yadav Government Offers One-Time Chance For Home District Postings Under Special Exemption | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 2,790 home guards who were recruited in 2018 through a special recruitment drive following the 2016 Simhastha recruitment will have the chance to get posted in their home districts, said officials here on Friday.

Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence Pragya Richa Shrivastava said that these personnel were posted in other districts because no vacancies were available in their districts at the time of recruitment.

The state government has decided to grant a one-time special exemption under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Home Guard Rules, 2016.

Eligible home guard personnel may now submit an online application within a specified timeframe to request a posting in their district of initial enrolment.

The process for changing their posting will be carried out in accordance with the rules, subject to the availability of vacancies.

The home guard organisation and its personnel have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state government for the decision.