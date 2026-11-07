 Diwali Bonanza For 2,790 MP Home Guards: CM Mohan Yadav Government Offers One-Time Chance For Home District Postings Under Special Exemption
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDiwali Bonanza For 2,790 MP Home Guards: CM Mohan Yadav Government Offers One-Time Chance For Home District Postings Under Special Exemption

Diwali Bonanza For 2,790 MP Home Guards: CM Mohan Yadav Government Offers One-Time Chance For Home District Postings Under Special Exemption

The Madhya Pradesh government has granted a one-time exemption allowing 2,790 home guards recruited in 2018 to apply for postings in their home districts. Director General Pragya Richa Shrivastava said eligible personnel can submit online applications within the prescribed period. Postings will depend on vacancies and applicable Home Guard Rules.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 07, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Diwali Bonanza For 2,790 MP Home Guards: CM Mohan Yadav Government Offers One-Time Chance For Home District Postings Under Special Exemption
Diwali Bonanza For 2,790 MP Home Guards! CM Mohan Yadav Government Offers One-Time Chance For Home District Postings Under Special Exemption | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 2,790 home guards who were recruited in 2018 through a special recruitment drive following the 2016 Simhastha recruitment will have the chance to get posted in their home districts, said officials here on Friday.

Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence Pragya Richa Shrivastava said that these personnel were posted in other districts because no vacancies were available in their districts at the time of recruitment.

The state government has decided to grant a one-time special exemption under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Home Guard Rules, 2016.

Read Also
Gold Tooth Pulled Out, Jewellery Stolen— 75-Year-Old Bhopal Woman Found Dead With Neck Injuries At...
Gold Tooth Pulled Out, Jewellery Stolen— 75-Year-Old Bhopal Woman Found Dead With Neck Injuries At...

Eligible home guard personnel may now submit an online application within a specified timeframe to request a posting in their district of initial enrolment.

The process for changing their posting will be carried out in accordance with the rules, subject to the availability of vacancies.

The home guard organisation and its personnel have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state government for the decision.

Read Also
Diwali Rush Hits Railways: Ticketless Passengers Force Way Into AC Coach Of Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur...
Diwali Rush Hits Railways: Ticketless Passengers Force Way Into AC Coach Of Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source