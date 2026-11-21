MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Naresh Chandra Singh On Birth Anniversary | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister Naresh Chandra Singh on his birth anniversary at the Central Hall of the Legislative Assembly in Bhopal.

They offered floral tributes before his portrait. Yadav also praised Tomar for initiating a tradition of remembering distinguished personalities who had served the state in important constitutional positions.

मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री स्व. श्री नरेशचन्द्र सिंह जी की जयंती पर आज विधानसभा परिसर में उनके चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर नमन किया। मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में उनका कार्यकाल भले ही अल्प अवधि का रहा, लेकिन प्रदेश के विकास और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति उनका योगदान सदैव स्मरणीय रहेगा। इस अवसर पर माननीय विधानसभा अध्यक्ष श्री @nstomar जी, जनप्रतिनिधिगण एवं गणमान्यजन उपस्थित रहे। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 21, 2026

“Although the tenure of late Naresh Chandra ji was brief, I am satisfied that he also contributed to the development of our state. Even a single day of responsibility as Chief Minister or Assembly Speaker carries great significance. We are remembering him today, and through such great personalities who have served democracy in different capacities, we will always remain proud of our glorious past,” Yadav said.

Tomar recalled the former Chief Minister's contributions to public service and the upliftment of tribal communities.

“During his tenure, the Mahanadi River flooded, causing significant damage in the region; his role and response during that crisis were truly remarkable,” Tomar said.

He further highlighted Singh's contributions as the state's Minister for Tribal Welfare.

“Our effort is to remember such great personalities from time to time and incorporate their exemplary contributions into our own lives. On behalf of myself and the Legislative Assembly, I pay my humble tributes to him,” Tomar added.