MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Courtesy Visit To PM Modi At Parliament House

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy visit to top BJP leaders at Parliament House.

Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

On Saturday, MP CM congratulated BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani on the announcement to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

"Atal-Advani (former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee) built a place for themselves in the BJP since the days of Jana Sangh...I would like to congratulate Lal Krishna Advani for the Bharat Ratna. I also express gratitude to PM Modi as this is a matter of extreme pride and joy for us. I would like to congratulate him (Advani) again on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government," CM Yadav told ANI.

Meanwhile congratulating Advani, former CM Chouhan expressed joy and said that they learnt a lot from LK Advani.

On Thursday, Mohan Yadav said that the state government will provide 360 hours of free training to youth aspiring to join the Agniveer scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Youth aspiring to join the Agniveer scheme launched by PM Modi will get 360 hours of free training a batch. The youth will be given coaching in subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and General Studies. This will help the youth in selection in Agniveer Yojana," the CM said.

Referring to the River Linking Project, an ambitious scheme started by former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CM Yadav said that the scheme was started to ensure the all-round development of villages by interlinking rivers. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were also to get the benefit of this project but the previous governments did not implement it.

