Bhopal: Woman Dies, Husband Injured After Bus Rams Into Bike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-wed woman was killed and her husband injured after a low-floor bus mowed down their motorbike near Bansal hospital of Shahpura on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Anjali Koge, 21, a resident of Bag Sewaniya.

According to the Shahpura police, the woman and her husband Vijay Koge were on their way to a relative's place, whose child had died, when the accident happened. When the couple reached in front of the Bansal hospital, the bus rushing at a high speed rammed into them from behind.

On-lookers rushed the duo to the hospital, where Anjali died while undergoing treatment, whereas Vijay is undergoing treatment. The accused bus driver fled the spot. The police were informed, who have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Vijay had married Anjali just a year ago, the police said.

Murder accused on run for a year held

The crime branch on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man who had been escaping the clutches of law in a murder case that took place in Ashoka Garden of the city a year ago. The officials added that the crime branch had also announced a reward of Rs 3,000 on any leads pertaining to the accused man’s whereabouts.

Additional DCP (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch received a tip-off on Sunday about the accused being spotted in Bajaria of the city. The crime branch team rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect, who identified himself as Anun Dangi, 23, a native of Vidisha. He had been escaping the police after murdering a man in Ashoka Garden in June 2023, and had several cases of assault as well as Arms act registered against him.