MP CM Mohan Yadav Orders Annual DPCs, Says Promotions, Recruitment Must Continue Like Flow Of Ganga | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed officials to conduct Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings every year to ensure government employees receive promotions on time.
Speaking at a promotion ceremony for Agriculture Department employees, Yadav said the process had remained stalled for years as DPCs were not conducted regularly and records were unavailable in several cases.
“Officials had almost forgotten to conduct DPCs. We made it clear that whatever needs to be done must be done, but promotions cannot be stopped,” Yadav said.
He directed officials to complete the DPC for the current year within this year itself.
Recruitment To Continue
Comparing recruitment and promotions with the uninterrupted flow of the Ganga, Yadav said promotions, compassionate appointments and fresh recruitment should continue regularly so that departments do not face staff shortages.
More than 1,500 posts, including sub-engineers, secretaries and data entry operators, will be filled in the Agriculture Department through the Public Service Commission and Employees Selection Board.
The government has set a target of recruiting one lakh people across departments by next year. Around 85,000 appointments have been made during the current tenure.
3,357 Employees Promoted
Officials said 3,357 Agriculture Department employees have been promoted. In the first phase, promotion letters were issued to 1,725 employees from different wings of the department.
Around 300 compassionate appointment cases have also been resolved, while 44 dependants of deceased employees received appointment letters for Class III assistant posts.
Taking a dig at complicated procedures in the General Administration Department, Yadav said the government was simplifying processes so employees did not have to unnecessarily run from office to office.
Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana also announced that the post of “Gram Sevak” would now be renamed “Agriculture Extension Officer”.
Yadav said agriculture remained a key pillar of Madhya Pradesh’s development, adding that the state had procured 104 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from 14 lakh farmers.