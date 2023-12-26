MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Former CM Shivraj A Day After Cabinet Expansion (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state capital of Bhopal on Tuesday following the expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

A total of 28 leaders were sworn in as ministers on Monday as part of the cabinet expansion. These leaders included 18 cabinet ministers, 6 ministers of state (independent charge), and 4 state ministers.

Chief Minister Yadav assured that the new cabinet will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights.

"I hope that PM Modi's double-engine government would handle all of the development work. We will leave no stone unturned to Will make no concessions," stated Mohan Yadav.

Additionally, he praised each and every one of Madhya Pradesh's new ministers, hoping that "the new cabinet will set new records." A list of the cabinet ministers is as follows: Govind Singh Rajput, Sampatiya Uikey, Uday Pratap Singh, Govindhuman Singh Tomar, Tulsi Ram Silawat, Aidal Singh Kansana, Narayan Singh Kushwah, Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Karan Singh Verma, Govind Singh Rajput, Govind Singh Rajput, Inder Singh Parmar, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Chaitanya Kasyap, and Rakesh Shukla.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets former CM and party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/YIty1ZMHDG — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

In addition, state ministers Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, Dilip Ahirwar, and Narendra Shivaji Patel swore in.

Notably, on December 13, BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, ending the tenure of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Leaders of the BJP Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda swore in as the state's deputy chief ministers.

On November 17, Madhya Pradesh held a single phase of elections for 230 assembly seats. The results were tallied on December 3. Of the 230 seats, the BJP won 163, securing victory.