MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches Jan Vishwas Portal; Collectors To File Weekly Reports | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a Jan Vishwas Portal on Wednesday. Now, the collectors must upload the progress report on the portal every Monday.

The government may make some amendments in the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan this month. It plans to hold the Abhiyan on two Saturdays every month instead of Fridays.

The government initiates plans to hold the event on the first and fourth Saturdays of every month. It wants to organise the Abhiyan on two Saturdays and keep two Saturdays for weekly holidays.

As Janmashtami falls on Saturday, Yadav will visit Neemuch. The Abhiyan approaches its one-month mark. At the beginning, the officials worked out 5.64 lakh complaints filed through CM Helpline.

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The administration has asked the divisional commissioners to monitor the progress of the Abhiyan.

The departments will review the information uploaded by the collectors.

The collectors must upload the photographs of the Abhiyan with a brief description of the tour on the portal.

The higher-ups of the government will review the information uploaded on the portal.