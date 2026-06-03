MP CM Mohan Yadav Introduces Electric SUV Car In Convoy To Save Fuel; Number Plate Starts From VB-- Check What It Means-- VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Introduces Electric SUV Car In Convoy To Save Fuel; Take First Trip From CM Residence To State Hangar -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While all political leaders across the country are exploring ways to promote sustainability and reduce fuel consumption, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday introduced an electric vehicle into his official convoy for the first time.

The new vehicle is the Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUV, which officially became part of the fleet on Wednesday.

What’s even more special about the vehicle bearing a number plate reading MP 02 VB 2047.

Officials said ‘VB’ stands for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), while ‘2047’ represents the target year of Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India.

According to information, the CM is taking his first ride in the new electric vehicle from the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal to the State Hangar before leaving for Delhi on Wednesday.

The electric SUV is expected to cover more than 500 kilometres on a single charge.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav uses an e-vehicle for commuting. Visuals of his convoy, in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/UgGXROkVib — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 3, 2026

भोपाल : मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री डॉ मोहन यादव ने इलेक्ट्रिक कार (E-Car) से सफर किया। डॉ मोहन यादव ई कार में बैठकर सीएम हाउस से स्टेट हैंगर के लिए रवाना हुए। जिसका वीडियो भी सामने आया है। वहीं इस दौरान उन्होंने विकसित भारत और पेट्रोल-डीजल की बचत का संदेश दिया। सीएम डॉ मोहन यादव… pic.twitter.com/e383rpJHHp — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) June 3, 2026

CM Yadav follow PM Modi’s appeal

The decision comes in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to encourage the use of electric vehicles and reduce dependence on conventional fuels.

The state government has already taken steps to reduce the size of VIP convoys, leading to a noticeable decline in fuel consumption.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy from 13 to 7.

His initiative has also encouraged several ministers and government officials to adopt carpooling and use fewer vehicles.

Officials described the inclusion of the EV in the Chief Minister's convoy as a significant step towards environmentally friendly government transport.

Necessary technical inspections, security checks and driver training have already been completed.

Features of electric SUV

The Mahindra XEV 9e is equipped with several modern features like a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, fast-charging technology, advanced safety systems and smart connectivity, making it suitable for both city and long-distance travel.