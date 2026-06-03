 MP CM Mohan Yadav Introduces Electric SUV Car In Convoy To Save Fuel; Number Plate Starts From VB-- Check What It Means-- VIDEO
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HomeBhopalMP CM Mohan Yadav Introduces Electric SUV Car In Convoy To Save Fuel; Number Plate Starts From VB-- Check What It Means-- VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Introduces Electric SUV Car In Convoy To Save Fuel; Number Plate Starts From VB-- Check What It Means-- VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has introduced an electric vehicle into his official convoy for the first time. The Mahindra XEV 9e, bearing the special registration number MP 02 VB 2047, symbolizes the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for sustainable transport and fuel conservation. The EV can travel over 500 km on a single charge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 03, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav Introduces Electric SUV Car In Convoy To Save Fuel; Number Plate Starts From VB-- Check What It Means-- VIDEO
MP CM Mohan Yadav Introduces Electric SUV Car In Convoy To Save Fuel; Take First Trip From CM Residence To State Hangar -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While all political leaders across the country are exploring ways to promote sustainability and reduce fuel consumption, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday introduced an electric vehicle into his official convoy for the first time.

The new vehicle is the Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUV, which officially became part of the fleet on Wednesday. 

What’s even more special about the vehicle bearing a number plate reading MP 02 VB 2047.

Officials said ‘VB’ stands for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), while ‘2047’ represents the target year of Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India.

According to information, the CM is taking his first ride in the new electric vehicle from the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal to the State Hangar before leaving for Delhi on Wednesday.

The electric SUV is expected to cover more than 500 kilometres on a single charge.

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CM Yadav follow PM Modi’s appeal

The decision comes in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to encourage the use of electric vehicles and reduce dependence on conventional fuels. 

The state government has already taken steps to reduce the size of VIP convoys, leading to a noticeable decline in fuel consumption.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy from 13 to 7. 

His initiative has also encouraged several ministers and government officials to adopt carpooling and use fewer vehicles.

Officials described the inclusion of the EV in the Chief Minister's convoy as a significant step towards environmentally friendly government transport. 

Necessary technical inspections, security checks and driver training have already been completed.

Features of electric SUV

The Mahindra XEV 9e is equipped with several modern features like a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, fast-charging technology, advanced safety systems and smart connectivity, making it suitable for both city and long-distance travel.

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